Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Down 4.7%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 12,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,383,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

The stock has a market cap of $957.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

