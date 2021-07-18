Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) COO Jose M. Collazo Purchases 3,000 Shares

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) COO Jose M. Collazo acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

OTCMKTS NECB opened at $10.60 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

