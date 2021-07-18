Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Sells $1,105,528.58 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58.

OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

