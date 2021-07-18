Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Sells $1,105,528.58 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58.
OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
