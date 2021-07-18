Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $13.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.44.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

