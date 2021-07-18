Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 414 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The AES were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at $86,850,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at $49,598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in The AES by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,618 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

