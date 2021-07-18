Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $529,000 in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $306,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.26. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,756.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,707,110. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.78.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.