Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

