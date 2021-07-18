Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 74,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 122.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 69,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $12,167,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $105.14 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.