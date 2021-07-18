Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 32 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Markel were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Markel by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,490,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,216.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

