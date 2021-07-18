Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

