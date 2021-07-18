Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $575,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $173.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.70. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.86 and a 52 week high of $175.20.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Truist upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

