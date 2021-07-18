Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 25,779 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,779 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $468.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.89. The firm has a market cap of $192.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

