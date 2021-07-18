Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 2,336 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $144.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.08. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.71 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

