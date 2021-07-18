Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 70.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 80.9% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 96.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $687.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $675.86. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $723.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

