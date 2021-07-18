Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWAA. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $26,366,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of FWAA opened at $11.01 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.