Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $538,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $135.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

