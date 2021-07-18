Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,999 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 8,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $341,699.55. Insiders sold a total of 118,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

