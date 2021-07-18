Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.80 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.30.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.16.

Nokia stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 68,401 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

