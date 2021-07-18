Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Down 23.3% in June

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,060,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 37,910,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 24,607,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,962,224. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.