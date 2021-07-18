Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,500 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 921,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nintendo stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.55. 231,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,528. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTDOY. cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.