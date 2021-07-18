Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases C$18,338.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,338.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,514,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,204,990.52.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,643.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,175.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00.

Shares of TSE:NHK opened at C$1.04 on Friday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

