NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF opened at $0.26 on Friday. NightFood has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28.
NightFood Company Profile
