NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $273.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,788,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

