NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Tops $969.55 on Top Exchanges

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 18% higher against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $401,392.84 and approximately $2,817.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $969.55 or 0.03087808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00803740 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 414 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars.

