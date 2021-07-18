NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGAC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. NextGen Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.