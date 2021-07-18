NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGAC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. NextGen Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,107,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,772,000. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

