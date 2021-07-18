NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,842 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 68,333 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 5.1% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $74,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE NEP opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

