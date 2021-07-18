NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.50. NextCure has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 3,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the first quarter worth $132,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

