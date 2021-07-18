Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001699 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $84.60 million and $8.14 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00147673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,792.55 or 1.00244251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,690,658 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,011 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

