Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NGT opened at C$77.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$82.95. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$95.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

