Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $650.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $530.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

