Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $12.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $530.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,633. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

