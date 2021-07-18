Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NLTX. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,073,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $117,516 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 52.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.