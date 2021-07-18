NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NCS Multistage stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.57. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCSM. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $202,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

