nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.81 and last traded at $65.74. 5,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 659,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of -119.18.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 8,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $514,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,226 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

