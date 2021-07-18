Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Up 34.2% in June

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 85,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ NATR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 41,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,544. The company has a market capitalization of $365.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

