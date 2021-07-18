National Bankshares Lowers B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$9.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.00% from the stock’s current price.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

Get B2Gold alerts:

TSE:BTO opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.73. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468 in the last ninety days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.