National Bankshares Cuts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$54.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.25.

EDV stock opened at C$28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.29.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7271372 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

