National Bank Financial Trims Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Target Price to C$1.90

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LGDTF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LGDTF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

