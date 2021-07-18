National Bank Financial Trims Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Target Price to C$5.50

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.64% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSC. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of GSC stock opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.10. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.98 and a 12 month high of C$6.89.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.