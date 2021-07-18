Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 741,628 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $12,610,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 41.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 44.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 517.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

