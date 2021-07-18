NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Up to $56.19

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.19, but opened at $58.35. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 1,427 shares.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.03.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,050. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $82,139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

