Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.51. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 18,101,734 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

