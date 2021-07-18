MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.