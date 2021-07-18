My DeFi Pet Price Up 209.4% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $4.85 or 0.00015126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 209.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00106366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00145852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.08 or 1.00013767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

