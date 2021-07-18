Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 453.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.94% of Mustang Bio worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 200.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $252.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

