Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) & Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Muscle Maker and Luckin Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39% Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Muscle Maker and Luckin Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker $4.47 million 3.89 -$10.10 million N/A N/A Luckin Coffee $434.51 million 7.46 -$453.68 million N/A N/A

Muscle Maker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luckin Coffee.

Risk and Volatility

Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Muscle Maker and Luckin Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A Luckin Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats Muscle Maker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

