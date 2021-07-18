Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Major Shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 15,078 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,807,496.56. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Morningstar by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Morningstar by 8,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

