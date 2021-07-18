Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.66.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91. Victrex has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

