Morgan Stanley Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $53.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

