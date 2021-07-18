Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

MNST stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

